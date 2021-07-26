Those Working in On-Site Writers’ Rooms Should Be Fully Vaccinated, WGA Says

A week after top Hollywood guilds agreed on a policy that allows producers to require vaccinations for certain members of the cast and crew, the Writers Guild of America is weighing in on vaccinations in writers rooms.

In respective letters to members on Monday, the WGA East and WGA West offered three safety recommendations for those who are attending or set to attend in-person writers rooms, even as the bulk of these rooms are currently remote. In one of the recommendations, the union wrote, “We recommend that everyone on-site in a writers’ room be fully vaccinated.” The WGA East, which recently conducted a survey of its members, added in its letter that “the very large majority of WGAE survey respondents prefer full vaccination.”

The letters also stated that employers running in-person writers rooms should implement pandemic-era safety standards “at least as stringent as state, local, and federal public health and OSHA orders and the protocols negotiated by our sister unions” and distribute copies of COVID-19 safety protocols to onsite employees.

Finally, the union recommended that writers be allowed to work remotely even if their room is operating on-site. “We don’t think willingness to participate in an in-person writers’ room should be a condition of employment at this time,” the WGA East said in its letter, a sentiment the WGA West also echoed. “This is also something most survey respondents favored. It gives writers additional safety protection and, potentially, additional employment opportunities.”

These recommendations arrive just as the Delta variant is accounting for 83 percent of new COVID-19 cases while 97 percent of people who are hospitalized with the illness are unvaccinated, per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Last Monday, Hollywood’s top guilds — SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the DGA and the Teamsters — implemented a short-term agreement that eases some pandemic-era production protocols but allows producers to mandate vaccinations for cast and crew in “Zone A” of a set, where people tend to work closely with one another and sometimes without personal protective equipment.

July 26, 5:06 p.m. Updated to include content of the WGA West’s letter to members.