Viacom18 Acquires Streaming Rights to India’s Premier League Cricket for $2.6B, TV Rights Winner Still to Come

Viacom18 is the new online home of Indian Premier League cricket for the next five years.

The growing streaming and TV company, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, will get an overnight surge in Indian video subscribers as soon as the next IPL season begins. But the firm paid heftily for the privilege: $2.6 billion (205 billion rupees) for the digital rights to the league on the Indian subcontinent for 2023-2027, according to local news outlet The Times of India.

The Indian TV rights for the IPL for the next five years are said to have sold to a separate company for an additional $3 billion (235.75 billion rupees), but the winner has not yet been revealed. Bidding on two additional rights packages — TV and digital broadcast rights outside India; and rights for select matches, including the tournament opener and some knockout games — are also still underway.

Star India, now owned by The Walt Disney Company, shelled out about $2.5 billion (163.5 billion rupees) for all digital and TV rights to the league during the previous 2017-2022 cycle. This time around, the administrators of the rights auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, opted to split the media rights into four packages.

The auction began Sunday and has played host to a fierce bidding war, despite U.S. tech giants Amazon, Alphabet and Apple opting at the last minute to sit on the sidelines. Bidding has been driven by Viacom18, Disney’s Star India and Sony Pictures Networks India, while India’s pay-TV channel Zee also bid for digital rights.

The most popular sport in the world’s second-most populous nation, the IPL is considered the crown jewel of sports rights in cricket-mad India, a property akin to the NFL in the United States. Holding the rights is considered an overnight accelerator for both TV viewership and digital consumption in India.

The steep price tag likely gave some of the deep-pocketed media giants competing for it pause, however. Attention was especially focused on Disney, with many analysts speculating that the House of Mouse might play it safe given the surging cost of the rights and recent reassessments of the economics of the direct-to-consumer streaming model.

IPL cricket has been viewed as the pillar of Disney+ Hotstar’s leading position in the vast Indian streaming market, where the service counted approximately 43 million subscribers in the most recent financial quarter, representing a whopping 30 percent of Disney+’s worldwide subscriber total. The challenging economics of the Indian streaming market likely led the House of Mouse to let the rights go, however. In the second quarter, Disney earned just 76 cents a month per Indian user, compared to an ARPU of $6.32 in North America and $6.35 in international markets excluding India. Many Disney analysts had urged CEO Bob Chapek to approach the auction with financial discipline foremost in mind.

