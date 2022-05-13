International Cinematographers Guild Elects New President

First camera assistant Baird B. Steptoe Sr. was elected national president of the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600), making him the first Black Guild member to be elected to the office.

He succeeds cinematographer John Lindley, who recently completed his elected term and chose not to run for re-election.

The election results are considered preliminary until the election committee’s report has been reviewed and accepted by the national executive board at its next meeting, to be held June 18-19.

The independent company hired to conduct the electronic election reported that, based on the tentative results, approximately 32.4 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot. The tentative vote tally results for the office of president were: Baird B. Steptoe Jr., 1,106; Jamie Silverstein, 909; Diane Farrington, 416; and Casey Shaw 121, votes.

The membership also elected Chris Silano as national vp, based in the New York area; Deborah Lipman as first national vp, based in the Central Region; and Mark Weingartner as second national vp, based in Southern California. Incumbent Stephen Wong was re-elected national secretary-treasurer, based in Los Angeles. Patrick Quinn was elected national assistant secretary-treasurer, based in New York, and Betsy Peoples was elected national sergeant-at-arms, based in the central region.