International Documentary Association Staffers File for Union Election

Staffers at the International Documentary Association have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board after management told them their group was voluntarily recognized, but they say no official paperwork was signed.

Members of the Documentary Workers United group filed on Friday, after a deadline that they had given management to sign a letter of recognition from their labor partner, the Communications Workers of American Local 9003, had passed. Group members say that they asked management to sign their mission statement while the CWA requested a signature for the letter of recognition, but neither statement was signed. They say that management’s voluntary recognition, therefore, is not official. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to IDA, led by executive director Richard Ray Perez, for comment.

“We are deeply disappointed at IDA management’s resistance to signing the mission statement and honoring our rights as workers to unionize,” a group member that opted to be anonymous said in a statement. “After agreeing to acknowledge the union in an email, it is unclear why the management wouldn’t sign a formal document that would legally bind their decision to voluntarily acknowledge the union.”

According to Documentary Workers United, in response to the letter of recognition they sent to IDA management, the CWA Local 9003 heard from an attorney who represents IDA at firm Seyfarth Shaw, requesting a meeting. The worker group characterizes Seyfarth Shaw as an “anti-union” law firm. THR has asked Seyfarth Shaw for comment.

On Wednesday, two days after IDA staffers announced their intention to unionize, the IDA board wrote in a letter to workers that “we agree to your request to recognize the Documentary Workers United (DWU), in partnership with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 9003, as the representative of an appropriate bargaining unit of employees at IDA.” (The letter did not specify what IDA considered to be an “appropriate bargaining unit.”) The IDA also issued a press release via email on Wednesday announcing the letter, whose subject line read “International Documentary Association Recognizes Bargaining Unit Representing Employees.”

In their original mission statement, Documentary Workers United asked for associates, coordinators, specialists, officers and non-senior managers to be included in the bargaining unit, which amounts to 11 out of 16 full-time staffers at the IDA. The organization has lost nine staffers in recent months; four of those former workers wrote in a Medium post earlier this year that they were leaving after an investigation into workplace complaints they had made “left us isolated, further diminished, and increasingly concerned about the future of the organization and colleagues on staff.” The IDA board said in a statement at the time that “we have been thorough and committed to being fair and equitable, and we are united in ensuring the IDA continues to be an essential resource for the documentary community.”