International Documentary Association Union Ratifies First Contract

Over a year since their group was voluntarily recognized, the unionized staffers at the International Documentary Association have ratified their first two-year contract.

The members of the Communications Workers of America Local 9003-affiliated union unanimously voted to greenlight the contract on Friday. The contract will increase IDA’s 401(k) matching program from 4 percent to 5 percent, will boost work-from-home stipends by 60 percent and will institute reproductive health and pandemic leave policies and gender-affirming language, according to an announcement from IDA interim executive director Ken Ikeda. The contract codifies minimum wages for each tier of employee, with full-time, permanent staffers earning a minimum of $30.25 per hour.

“Our contract, our union, and our victorious ratification is a labor of love and care that would not have been possible without the continuous work of IDA workers, past and present,” Documentary Workers United — the name of the IDA union — said in a statement. “We are workers who defied the odds and who, despite continued challenges, have stayed committed to our union’s mission of equity and justice.”

Co-presidents of the IDA board of directors Chris Perez and Grace Lee said in their own statement, “The documentary field and its talent are irreplaceable. We believe that a career in documentary should be possible and are proud of how IDA and DWU have aligned to prioritize this during a period of uncertainty for many in the media and arts fields.”

According to Ikeda, the cost of the new contract will amount to nearly $300,000 in its first year, an estimate not including the bargaining process and time invested from involved staffers. “The cost of the contract introduces a significant challenge for IDA but we are thankful for the impetus to make changes that we believe in, aligning our budget with our values,” Ikeda wrote. “We are committed to establishing a much-needed and new baseline for compensation that we encourage others in the documentary and arts nonprofit fields to meet.”

The unionization effort kicked off in March 2022 when a number of the nonprofit’s staffers announced their intention to unionize, conveying that they wanted to codify “equity (of salary, benefits, working conditions, and support)” into a contract at the workplace. Though management told the labor group a few days later that the organization would voluntarily recognize the group, staffers proceeded to file a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming no official paperwork had been signed. By April, a voluntary recognition agreement was signed and the two parties could begin the process of negotiating a first contract.