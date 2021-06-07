‘(In)Visible Portraits’ Filmmaker Oge Egbuonu Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Director and producer Oge Egbuonu, who directed the buzz-generating documentary (In)Visible Portraits for OWN, has signed with CAA.

Egbuonu’s directorial debut was introduced by Oprah Winfrey last year at a virtual premiere amid the Black Lives Matter movement. The documentary, which Egbuonu also wrote and produced, highlights the “otherizing” of Black women in America and tells stories from their perspective while celebrating their extraordinary heritage.

Egbuonu spent nearly three years working on the film, and interviewed dozens of young women between the ages 5 and 22 to help share their stories. She previously produced Loving, the 2016 drama starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, and Eye in the Sky.

Egbuonu was previously an executive at Raindog Films, the shingle run by Ged Doherty and Colin Firth. She continues to be represented by Sugar23 and Paul Hastings.