Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media Hires Monique Francis as Head of Marketing

Hoorae, the media company founded and led by Issa Rae, has brought on Monique Francis to lead marketing.

The executive was most recently a client strategist in the entertainment division of UTA’s MediaLink and was formerly the co-head of content for CAA Brand Consulting, where she collaborated with companies like JP Morgan Chase and Coca-Cola.

At Hoorae, Francis will oversee marketing strategy and operations for the company’s film and TV, audio (Raedio) and management (ColorCreative) divisions. She will report to Rae, the CEO of Hoorae, and Kaylin Cotton, the chief of staff.

“I’m thrilled to have Monique join the HOORAE team as we solidify our footprint in the marketing and brand services space,” Rae said in a statement. “She is exactly the kind of passionate thinker and ambitious leader we need to build out this arm. Come see about her!”

Outside of her past work at MediaLink and CAA Brand Consulting, Francis is a founding member of the Social Change Fund, which works with organizations dedicated to dismantling systemic racism and supporting communities of color. She also sits in the advisory board for the Latino Film Institute and is an adviser for the social impact app CommunityX.

“I have immense respect for what Issa and the team at HOORAE have built, and I’m excited to join them in this role,” Francis said. “It’s a privilege to bring my experience working at the intersection of entertainment, brands, and marketing to help grow HOORAE’s portfolio of brands and expand its footprint in the marketing world.”