ITV Ad Revenue Drops 5 Percent in Second Quarter, Studios Unit Grows 16 Percent in First Half

U.K. TV giant ITV reported better-than-expected first-half 2022 revenue on Thursday, including a gain of 6 percent in total external revenue and a 5 percent improvement in advertising revenue.

Second-quarter ad revenue fell 5 percent, including a 9 percent drop in May and 13 percent decline in June, even though that outperformed a company forecast for a quarterly drop of “around 6 percent.”

The company said that its production arm ITV Studios saw revenue increase 16 percent in the first six months of 2022, “growing ahead of the wider market, as we continue to diversify the business,” CEO Carolyn McCall said. “High-end scripted hours grew 82 percent, and revenue from streaming platforms grew strongly, now accounting for 19 percent of total revenues.”

“ITV has recorded a strong performance across the business with both our Studios and Media & Entertainment divisions performing better in the first half than we expected at the beginning of the year. Revenues in both divisions were up.”

ITV on Thursday also touted its streaming subscriber growth, saying it ended June with 1.45 million U.K. subs, while BritBox International reached 2.7 million.

In terms of advertising, ITV had expected a weaker second quarter after a strong opening quarter of 2022. In its first-quarter financial report, it had explained that “advertising comparatives get much tougher in the second quarter and third quarter,” given last year’s Euro soccer tournament.

“We are mindful of the macro-economic uncertainty,” said McCall in its Thursday update. “However, we have for the first time ever in the fourth quarter the (soccer) World Cup to look forward to,” which will benefit November and December ad revenue. ITV has continued to see “strong demand for advertising” and has “not seen a material impact” to date, she told a media call.

Compared to the same periods of 2021, ad revenue for July is “expected to be down 9 percent, better than we expected, and August down 18 percent, broadly in line with our expectations,” ITV said in its financial update. “Compared to 2019, July is expected to be up 17 percent and August up 5 percent.” It added: “It is too early to give a detailed forecast for September, but for the nine months to the end of September (total advertising revenue) is expected to be broadly flat compared to the same period in 2021. Compared to 2019, the 9 months are anticipated to be up 8 percent.”

Meanwhile, ITV Studios is “on track to exceed 2019 revenues over the full year with an exciting pipeline of scripted and unscripted programs,” ITV said. “We will continue to grow ahead of the market, which we expect to grow at around 3 percent over the medium term.”