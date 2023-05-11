ITV Posts Ad Revenue Drop of 10 Percent in First Quarter, Sees Second Quarter Down 12 Percent

U.K. TV giant ITV on Thursday reported a 10 percent advertising revenue drop for the first quarter of 2023 amid economic clouds, slightly less pronounced than its forecast for a roughly 11 percent decrease, with the current second quarter forecast to record a 12 percent decline.

“The outlook for advertising is challenging … given the current macroeconomic environment,” the company, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, had said at the beginning of March. At the time, it also shared that its total advertising revenue, including TV and digital advertising, as well as sponsorships, had been trending down 9 percent in January, down 9 percent in February and down around 16 percent in March, compared to the same respective periods in 2022. “The first quarter is expected to be down around 1 percent compared to 2019” before the COVID pandemic, the firm had highlighted though. “Early indications are that total advertising revenue will be down between 10 and 15 percent in April.”

ITV confirmed the broad trends on Thursday, while also reporting total first-quarter external revenue, adjusted profit before tax and results for its various business lines.

Quarterly revenue at its production arm ITV Studios was virtually unchanged at £457 million ($577 million). Shows delivered in the latest period in the U.K. and internationally included Big Beasts for Apple TV+, Sky’s Django, ITVX’s Nolly and Queer Eye for Netflix.

Meanwhile, revenue in ITV’s core media and entertainment unit fell 9 percent to £495 million ($625 million), but digital revenue in the unit jumped 29 percent to £106 million ($134 million). Total external revenue for the January-March period ended down 7 percent to £776 million ($979 million).

“Total advertising revenue in the first quarter was down 10 percent – as expected and better than the wider TV advertising market,” said McCall. ITV forecast digital advertising revenue to grow more than 20 percent in the current second quarter despite the overall 12 percent projected ad drop in the period, highlighting: “The outlook for total advertising revenue is challenging as expected given the current macroeconomic environment.”

McCall said on Thursday that, “we are looking forward to the third quarter with Love Island and the Rugby World Cup set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences.”

The company on Thursday also reiterated that ITV Studios’ financial performance in 2023 will be driven by the second half. “ITV Studios continues to demonstrate significant strategic momentum,” said McCall. “With a strong pipeline of content and committed revenues, it is on track to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth over the full year, ahead of the market. This follows record revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 and with the phasing of deliveries expected to be weighted to the second half of 2023.”

Earlier in the year, the company had said: “With ITV’s strong position in a growing market, we expect ITV Studios to deliver at least 5 percent average revenue growth per annum to 2026 and grow ahead of the market.”

ITVX, the company’s advertising-supported streaming service launched late last year, also got a shoutout from CEO McCall. “ITVX has sustained its strong launch, with a 49 percent increase in streaming hours and a 29 percent growth in digital revenue in the quarter,” she said. “Exclusives, such as Nolly and The Twelve attracted new viewers, 80 percent of whom went on to explore other content on ITVX. In addition, live simulcast viewing of our biggest shows and sports events, including Love Island and the FA Cup (soccer tournament) attracted large streaming audiences.”

ITV management has been betting on a “digital first” content strategy as part of McCall’s “More Than TV” strategy. The streaming push is part of a target to double digital revenue to 750 million pounds ($1 billion) by 2026.

McCall expressed confidence in her team’s progress, saying: “ITV is successfully executing phase 2 of its More Than TV strategy, despite the current challenging macro and geopolitical environment, as we continue to satisfy the growing demand for content globally and the desire for advertisers to secure both mass reach and targeted digital audiences.”