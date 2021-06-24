ITV to Get New London Headquarters

U.K. TV giant ITV is moving all London staff to a new headquarters. The company said Thursday that it has agreed to a 13-year lease at the BBC’s Broadcast Centre in the capital’s White City neighborhood “to bring all of its London-based staff into one location for the first time.”

The move to the 120,000 square feet of office space will also support ITV’s “smart working initiative and staff feedback on their preferred future working patterns,” it said. For example, amid the coronavirus pandemic, “the consistent feedback amongst those whose roles can be done remotely is that the majority favor a hybrid working style balancing office based and remote working.”

The company didn’t share financial details of the real estate decision beyond saying that it would “contribute towards ITV’s previously announced cost saving target.”

ITV’s staff in the capital is currently split between two central London locations and WestWorks in White City, where ITV’s daytime teams are based and from where many of its shows are broadcast.

Broadcast Centre, which will house around 2,000 staff, has a flexible layout and, because it was designed for a broadcaster, is already equipped with many of the technical facilities ITV’s operations teams require.

“Our people have made it really clear to us that they want to build on the positive aspects of their experience over the last 18 months to have a more balanced approach to office-based and remote working,” said ITV CEO Carolyn McCall. “That balance will vary from team to team given the kind of work we do, and we know that face-to-face collaboration is crucial for creativity and innovation.”