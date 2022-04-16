‘Jackass’ Star Settles Lawsuit Over Being Dropped From Newest Movie

Jackass co-writer Brandon “Bam” Margera has settled a lawsuit over being ousted from the newest installment to the franchise. According to a motion filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Margera and the producers of Jackass Forever moved to dismiss the case.

Terms of the deal weren’t revealed.

Margera sued Paramount, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze, among others, accusing them of violating his civil rights by forcing him to sign a “Wellness Agreement” that imposed overly restrictive conditions regarding his sobriety and then unfairly cutting him after failing a drug test. He alleged Knoxville and Jonze pressured him to sign the agreement while he was in rehab and that he was told he wouldn’t be able to participate in Jackass Forever if he didn’t agree.

Margera has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He’s been in and out of rehab since 2009 for alcohol abuse.

According to the complaint, Margera only failed the drug test because it detected Adderall, which he takes for his attention deficit disorder. His contract required him to submit to regular drug tests, blow into a breathalyzer three times a day, have his hair follicles tested regularly and take medication with a doctor every morning with a doctor hired by Paramount on FaceTime.

“Margera did not slip up,” the lawsuit states. “He followed the provisions of the Wellness Agreement to a tee, at great personal cost. Defendants’ treatment of Margera exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts. But still, Margera persevered — only to have the rug pulled out from under him.”

In December, L.A. Superior Court Judge Robert S. Draper rejected Paramount’s move to strike certain claims under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which allows for the early dismissal of lawsuits arising from the exercise of free speech on a public issue. He found that Margera’s contract with Paramount, which grants the studio ownership of anything he created for the movie, might not be enforceable because he signed the Wellness Agreement “under duress while in rehab, approached with a take-it-or-leave-it proposition.”

One scene with Margera in Jackass Forever remained in the film despite the lawsuit, which sought to block the movie’s release.

Following his ouster, Margera accused Paramount in an Instagram post of forcing him to take antidepressants and check into rehab using his own money. He asked fans to boycott Jackass Forever and solicited donations to create his own movie.

Tremaine in May obtained a restraining order against Margera.

Paramount didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.