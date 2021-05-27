James Murdoch, Google Execs Added to Tribeca X Lineup (Exclusive)

The 2021 Tribeca Festival has added James Murdoch and Google execs to its lineup of panel discussions as part of its annual Tribeca X celebration of brand entertainment.

Murdoch, whose Lupa Systems took a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises in 2019, will talk with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon about lessons learned from the global pandemic, movement for racial justice and natural disasters as well as opportunities for recovery.

The day of programming, presented in partnership with Roku, will start with a conversation about the future of TV streaming and entertainment with Roku CEO Anthony Wood.

Other highlights include a conversation between Google CMO Lorraine Twohill and the tech giant’s vp and founder of its creative lab Andy Berndt about how Google has used the power of storytelling to connect with users and audiences; a discussion between LionTree CEO Aryeh Bourkoff and NBC News’ senior business correspondent and MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle about the “creator economy”; a conversation about diversity and inclusion onscreen and behind the camera hosted by Proctor & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard; and panels featuring execs from Johnson & Johnson, BBDO, Cadillac, UTA Marketing and Hewlett-Packard.

“New York City is the global epicenter of commerce and entertainment and Tribeca X is where marketing leaders and innovative creators intersect,” Tribeca Festival and Enterprises co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, who will be moderating the Google panel, said in a statement. “As the city re-opens, we are honored to collaborate with some of the most influential marketers this year. Their amazing work, under extraordinary circumstances, is a reflection of how to leverage creative storytelling for change.”

The festival has also revealed the finalists, which will be screened during the festival, and jury for the Tribeca X Award, given to the best brand and filmmaker collaborations in feature film, short film, episodic series and immersive work.

Feature film finalists are the documentaries Dear Santa, about the US Postal Service’s “Operation Santa” program, and Walmart’s Above & Beyond.

Short film finalists are Apple’s Chinese New Year, IWC Schaffhausen’s Coffee Shop Names, HP’s Dear Future Me, FOXY’s Pope of Dope and KitchenAid’s A Woman’s Place.

Episodic series finalists are Square’s Black Owned and Dove Hair’s The D Cut.

Immersive finalists are Brookfield Properties’ Current and MongoDB’s Day Zero.

Winning projects will be selected by a jury that consists of Grey chief creative officer Justine Armour, DoorDash consumer marketing head David Bornoff, filmmaker Morgan Cooper and Majority founder Senain Kheshgi.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 9-20. More information about Tribeca X is available here.