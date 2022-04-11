James Van Der Beek Signs With APA (Exclusive)

James Van Der Beek has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

The actor is best known as the indomitable title character of Dawson’s Creek, the late 1990s coming-of-age drama which ran for six seasons, and continues to be seen in syndication around the globe. He also starred in MTV’s hit 1999 film, Varsity Blues, landing a powerful one-two pop culture punch, and appeared in Roger Avery’s early 2000s cult classic, The Rules of Attraction.

More recently Van Der Beek co-created, wrote, show ran, and starred in Vice’s first scripted series What Would Diplo Do?, and starred in Ryan Murphy’s FX drama Pose. The latter was nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Gotham Awards, and won a GLAAD award, AFI Award, and a Peabody. His recent film work includes Jason Reitman’s Labor Day and Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, with Matt Damon.

Thanks to his key work, Van Der Beek has a certain name recognition and has prominently played himself several times, including Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

And he has continually diversified his resume by adding hosting duties, comedy skits (such as appearances in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Daily Show), and digital shorts on Funny or Die. He also co-wrote and starred in the award-winning short, Power/Rangers Unauthorized, directed by Joseph Kahn.

Van Der Beek was previously at Paradigm. He continues to be repped by management firm Novo.

The signing also continues APA’s expanding talent roster, particular established artists ready for new attention. In the last year or so, the agency has signed Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Nick Stahl, Famke Janssen, Justin Long and Melissa Leo, among other bold-faced names.