CEO of Digital Cinema Projector Maker Barco Steps Down

Jan De Witte is stepping down from his role as CEO of manufacturer Barco, a leading digital cinema projector maker, effective Sept. 1. He has been with the Belgium-headquartered company (which is also a partner in digital cinema company Cinionic) since 2016.

To take over the leadership of the company, board members Charles Beauduin and An Steegen have been appointed co-CEOs. They will start respectively on Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.

Beauduin, who has been chairman of the Barco board since January 2015, is CEO and owner of Michel Van de Wiele, an international technology company in the textile industry. Steegen is CTO at Umicore and previously headed of R&D and served as a senior executive at IBM’s International Semiconductor Alliance.

Frank Donck, an independent director at Barco since April 2015, has been named chairman of the Barco board of directors, effectively Sept. 1.

“Barco is more than ever committed to innovation, growth and entrepreneurship. Moreover, the focus remains on the further internationalization of the company in view of worldwide commercial and technological leadership in the various markets,” reads the company announcement.

“Together with the board of directors, I would like to thank and express my gratitude to Jan for all the changes he has realized at Barco during his five years of leadership,” said Beauduin in a released statement. “With his management experience, he was the driving force for more focus and for a more professionally managed and international organization. We are also very pleased that Jan has agreed to advise us in the transition until the end of 2021.”