Jane Fonda Calls for “Justice and Respect” in SAG-AFTRA Negotiations as Strike Deadline Nears: “We Can’t Become Gig Employees”

One day after hundreds of high-profile actors signed a letter telling SAG-AFTRA leadership that they are prepared to strike in order to achieve a “transformative deal,” Jane Fonda — who was among those signees — is speaking out directly as the contract deadline looms.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken on Wednesday, Fonda noted that she is planning to walk the picket line with the writers on Thursday (for a “Striking 9 to 5” event) and “I want them to stand strong, and actors may join them, and we’ll stand strong. But we’re fighting for the same issues they are so we stand with them.”

As for the particular issues that she sees as key to the new SAG-AFTRA deal, Fonda acknowledged, “I’m in a different position than the average actor” but believes that “we have to help each other and stand up for each other.”

“I think the issue of artificial intelligence, we’re hearing really scary things and we have to be sure that they don’t happen, that we’re not replaced. When I started out, you could make a better living than you can now, you don’t get residuals if you’re in streamers,” the star continued. “We’re nowhere without the writers so of course we have to stand with the writers and we want them to stand firm, but we can’t become gig employees, not when the heads of studios have yachts and mansions and tax write-offs and reductions that nobody else gets. We need justice and respect and we have to stand with each other.”

Fonda joined the likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in signing Tuesday’s letter sent to SAG-AFTRA leadership and its negotiating committee, which said “a strike brings incredible hardships to so many, and no one wants it. But we are prepared to strike if it comes to that.” The union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of entertainment companies, are currently racing against the clock to make a deal as they near the June 30 expiration for the union’s TV and theatrical contracts.