Jarred Arfa Named Executive VP, Head of Global Music at Newly Formed Agency IAG

The structure of newly-formed upstart powerhouse agency Independent Artist Group (IAG) continues to firm up.

Jarred Arfa has been named executive vp and head of global music for the newly rebranded agency, which was unveiled June 21 as the union between Hollywood agency APA and AGI, one of the biggest touring agencies in the music space.

Arfa came to IAG from AGI where he was the COO and in charge of the day to day running of the agency. He is also the son of Dennis Arfa, the founder and CEO of AGI who is now chairman of the new agency’s music division.

The shuffle, made Tuesday, also marks the first announcement made by Jim Osborne, the newly-installed CEO of IAG. Arfa will oversee the day-to-day operations of the combined music departments from AGI and APA under the IAG banner, reporting to Osborne. “Jarred has been instrumental in getting this partnership to the finish line,” stated Osborne. “We have tremendous confidence in him to not only lead the day-to-day operations of our music department, but to help us grow it from here.”

“We have relied on Jarred on so many levels over the years to not only oversee the operations of AGI, but to also assist us in furthering our investments in the music business,” said mogul Ron Burkle, who bought AGI in 2012 and has been financing APA since 2020.

Afra’s responsibilities at AIG included business development, legal, financial and corporate reporting, overseeing artist tour contracts, VIP ticketing, sponsorship and brand partnerships. He will continue to do that at IAG with the added help of the infrastructure he inherits from the full-service APA which, in addition to music and comedy touring, also includes legal, tour marketing, branding and sponsorships departments.

Afra will also continue to work closely with Billy Joel’s team and assisting on the artist’s residency at MSG and his other tour dates, as well as working on teams alongside numerous other artists.

Stated Afra, “I am excited to work with the outstanding young team of APA agents who have been thriving, particularly in urban, as we combine into one cohesive unit. I look forward to further offering crossover opportunities for our artists that Jim Osborne and his team have done such an amazing job at. Our plan is to grow the department with a quality over quantity ethos.”