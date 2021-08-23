Jay Cutler Signs With Buchwald for Representation, Launches Podcast Series

Jay Cutler’s post-NFL career continues to take shape with new representation and a new podcast series.

The Chicago Bears star quarterback has signed with Hollywood talent agency Buchwald for representation. The company announced in January that it had expanded its business interests through a strategic alliance with leading sports and media agency CSE to form Buchwald Sports. The partnership was designed to find opportunities and projects for sports clients across film, TV, branding and podcasting. They’ve already secured one for Cutler.

The Pro Bowl athlete will debut Uncut with Jay Cutler on Aug. 25, a podcast and vodcast series in partnership with PodcastOne, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media. The series, that will stream on PodcastOne’s Sportnet, is being recorded and filmed in Cutler’s Nashville studio where he will host friends, former teammates, pro athletes and experts for conversations on a wide range of topics. Country music star and former NFL player Zach Miller, Kyle Long of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dan “Big Cat” Katz of Barstool Sports are a few of the boldfaced names on the inaugural season’s roster.

“I’m looking forward to talking with different guests from the worlds of sports, food, entertainment, politics and beyond and to have the chance to learn and to share opinions on a variety of issues and topics weekly reaching new audiences and reconnecting with those who have followed and supported me throughout my playing days and to be able to show other aspects of myself and interests in a fun and informative way,” Cutler said about his plans for the series.

PodcastOne president Kit Gray said he’s admired Cutler’s skills on the field from college through to his NFL days. “I am confident that those skills he developed as a team leader are going to be integral as he becomes a great podcast host. His fan base spans the worlds of sports, pop culture and beyond, and I cannot wait for audiences to get to know yet another side of him as he really gets to display the immense wit and charm I’ve seen from him personally.”

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in 2006, the bulk of which he spent in the Windy City playing for the Chicago Bears. He also played for the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. He’s also known for dipping his toes into reality TV on E!’s Very Cavallari opposite former wife Kristin Cavallari. He recently launched CUTS, a meat subscription box, in partnership with butcher Pat LaFrieda. Cutler continues to be managed by Mark Block at The Block Agency.