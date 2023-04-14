Jeff Kleeman Named New CEO at Bold Films

Jeff Kleeman, former president of Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production, has been tapped as the new CEO of Bold Films.

DeGeneres’ former producing partner replaces Gary Michael Walters, who left Bold Films in March after being with the company for two decades and has now launched his own media venture, Walters Media Group.

As the CEO, Kleeman — who transitioned from a studio executive to a producer, screenwriter and showrunner — will be reporting to David Litvak, the chairman of Bold Films.

“It’s an honor to join David and his team to further expand the company’s diverse library with elevated films, scripted and non-scripted television, animation, and franchises that deliver unforgettable emotional experiences to audiences worldwide,” Kleeman said in a statement.

Kleeman will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and expansion plans in his new role. He will work with Jon Oakes, executive vp of development and productions, and creative executive Sophia Kalin.

Oakes has been key to developing and producing Bold Films’ film credits, which include Whiplash, directed by Damien Chazelle, Nightcrawler, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed and directed by Dan Gilroy, and Drive, starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac and Albert Brooks.

“I am excited to welcome Jeff to lead the company and help us build new relationships in the U.S. and abroad. With his extensive background in both feature and television, his work as both a producer and a writer/showrunner and his illustrious career with MGM/UA, Paramount, and more recently building Ellen’s vibrant production company, I feel confident that Jeff will shepherd Bold Films to new heights,” chairman Litvak said in a statement.

Kleeman’s film and TV credits also include launching the Jack Ryan franchise with The Hunt For Red October, the James Bond franchise pics Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies and The World is Not Enough, and Star Trek VI, The Birdcage and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Gary Michael Walters’ new company will focus on developing high-profile film and TV projects, independent film financing and production and consulting for film investors and media companies.