Jennifer Esposito Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods alum Jennifer Esposito has signed with WME.

The veteran Hollywood actor made her writing and directing debut this year with her 1980s-set mafia drama Fresh Kills, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Esposito wrote, produced and stars in the film, which features Annabella Sciorra and Domenick Lombardozzi.

Esposito, who played detective Jackie Curatola and Donnie Wahlberg’s partner for three seasons of CBS’ cop drama Blue Bloods, arrives at WME as she focused more on the writing and directing space by developing a slate of film and TV projects.

On NCIS, she played NCIS special agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn, an experienced agent who left field work and became an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center before being lured back into the field as a federal agent.

As an actor, Jennifer is a SAG, Critics Choice, and Hollywood Foreign Press award winner. She has appeared in over 60 film and TV series, including the Academy Award-winning Crash by Paul Haggis and Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam.

Her other credits include Spin City, NCIS, Mistresses, Related, Taxi, Don’t Say a Word, The Affair and Samantha Who.