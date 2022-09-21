Jennifer Kuo, Sony Pictures Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo, the veteran business and legal affairs executive who worked for Sony Pictures Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, has died. She was 62.

Kuo died July 23 at her home in Pasadena after a battle with cancer, a family spokesperson announced.

In 1986, Kuo joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures (soon to become Sony Pictures Entertainment), and as assistant general counsel, her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of films.

She segued from SPE’s Imageworks division to its digital studios arm in 1998 as a vice president, eventually becoming co-head of the business and legal affairs group for Sony Pictures Digital. She also held posts at TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.

Ultimately, her expertise in special effects, production and animation landed her at DreamWorks Animation.

Among the titles with which she was involved during her career were Starship Troopers (1997), Stuart Little (1999), Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) and Trolls (2016).

Born in New York on Sept. 5, 1959, and raised in Hawaii, Jennifer Chiyu Kuo attended Wellesley College and NYU Law School. She launched her legal career in Los Angeles as a corporate lawyer with O’Melveny & Myers in 1984 after clerking for district court judges Malcolm Lucas and Edward Huff.

She then served as director of business and legal affairs for Interscope Communications.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Baxter; son Charlie; parents Frank and Dora; brother Doug; sisters-in-law, Nancy, Jinee and Ann; brothers-in-law Charlie and Marc; nieces Lauren and Amelia; and nephews Will and Colin.

Donations in her memory can be made either to the Pasadena Art Alliance, Descanso Gardens or a charity of your choice.