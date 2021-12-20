Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story.

Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp development and production. Prior to that, she was at The Weinstein Co. as senior vp production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network limited series Waco.

In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development of Amazon’s feature film slate.

The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.