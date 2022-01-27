‘Jeopardy!’ Record Breaker Amy Schneider Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Long-running Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic forty-game winning streak on Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to end, for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA.
Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive wins list, with her wins totaling $1.4 million. In overall wins, the Oakland-based engineering manager is only behind Ken Jennings, who took over part-time hosting duties after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.
Schneider’s winnings put her among the top four highest-winning contestants during regular-season play in Jeorpardy! history Ken Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601).
She will compete in the next edition of Jeopardy!‘s “Tournament of Champions” this fall, where she will face off against Amodio, who previously held the No. 2 spot in all-time consecutive wins.
On a Jan. 26 telecast, Schneider lost to challenger Rhone Talsma, a Chicago-based librarian.
“It’s really been an honor. To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it,” Schneider said in a statement after last night’s show.
