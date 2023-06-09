Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan Team for an Arena Tour

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are headed out on the road… together.

The comedians have announced their first ever joint arena tour, which has them making four stops this fall. They’ll begin Nov. 3 in San Francisco, before hitting L.A., Chicago and St. Louis. The pair met during Gaffigan’s appearance on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee back in 2016. Seinfeld had picked him up in a 1977 Volkswagen Camper Bus, and together they ate pastrami at the 2nd Avenue Deli.

“Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out,” said Seinfeld, who had marveled at how similar the two were during their Comedians shoot.

Gaffigan added, ‘I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

The news comes as Seinfeld readies Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, his forthcoming Netflix comedy, which he directed, co-wrote, produced and stars in. The cast also includes Gaffigan, as well as Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden and Hugh Grant. Of course, Seinfeld managed to maintain his prolific performance schedule, too, which has long had him doing sets stateside and around the world. As for Gaffigan, who ranked among Pollstar’s 10 top earning comics last year, he’s readying the release of his tenth standup special this year. He’s also the lead in the sci-fi film Linoleum, and stars as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law.

The decision to have two big name acts pair up for a run of shows is an increasingly popular (and lucrative) one, as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock and Rock and Kevin Hart have all opted to do in recent months.