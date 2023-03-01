Jesse Angelo Departs Vice Media to Launch New Venture

Jesse Angelo, global president of news & entertainment at Vice Media Group, announced Wednesday that he will be leaving the company, in the second big exit in recent weeks.

Angelo, who has served in this position since 2019, is departing to form his own company, Checker Media, which will develop and fund original intellectual property and consult with companies on creative projects and products in the news, documentary and non-fiction space. Angelo’s departure follows that of Nancy Dubuc, who told staff on Feb. 24 that she would be stepping down from her position as CEO.

Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala have since been named as co-CEOs of Vice Media Group. The pair take over the role as Vice looks into strategic alternatives for the company, which could include a sale, in whole or in pieces, or further investment.

In an internal memo about Angelo’s departure, Dixon and Lokhandwala called this a “pivotal time” in media, while seeking to reassure staff about the executive departures.

“We are cognizant that there’s been a number of announcements these last few days about company leadership and we know that these changes will take some time to absorb. But we want to reassure you that we are committed to working with all of you to continue growing the VICE brand around the world, and building on its critical role in the changing media and culture landscape,” Dixon and Lokhandwala wrote.

They wrote that Angelo had been “a strong partner” for the company, but that this was the “right moment” for him to leave to pursue a project he’d been wanting to follow for some time.

“After 30 years as a media operator and journalist, I now want to focus on the stories I’m most passionate about, as well as help companies and products that are innovating and doing great work. Over my career, I’ve seen so many promising editorial projects and so many promising start-ups come across my desk – now I can focus on cultivating and helping them. I’ve had the good fortune to work with amazing teams and leaders over my career, none more creative and courageous than Vice staff and leaders,” Angelo said in a press release about his departure.

In his stead, Cory Haik, chief operating officer of news and entertainment, will continue to work across all Vice Media Group content divisions. Subrata De, executive vice president of news & global head of programming and documentaries, will continue to oversee all news coverage, and Morgan Hertzan, president of global TV, will continue to oversee Vice TV and the TV distribution business.

Deadline first reported the news of Angelo’s departure.