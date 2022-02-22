Jessie Cohen PR & Consulting Promotes Veteran Publicist Nicole Kerr to VP Entertainment

Nicole Kerr has a new role at Jessie Cohen PR & Consulting: VP of entertainment.

The promotion, to a newly-created post, comes as Kerr passes the five-year mark at Cohen’s firm and two decades working in publicity. During that run, she’s repped and/or worked with Netflix, WWE Studios, Seven Bucks Prods., HBO, Lionsgate, MWM Studios, Randi Zuckerberg, Venus Williams, Dwayne Johnson, Scooter Braun and others.

At JCPR&C, Kerr works with a full slate of clients repping film festivals, feature films, filmmakers and talent. Her roster includes Geena Davis and her Bentonville Film Festival and Bentonville Film Foundation, the San Francisco International Film Festival, the doc With Drawn Arms, co-directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi, Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, actor, director and screenwriter, Katie Boland, and recent fest titles The Cow Who Sang a Song Into The Future from filmmaker Francisca Alegria and Stay Awake from filmmaker Jamie Sisley.

In announcing the promotion, Cohen said she’s thrilled to see Kerr step into the new position: “Nicole is a uniquely talented, artist-first publicist with an approach to entertainment PR that is as grounded as it is strategic and tenacious. Nicole’s commitment to her team and each of her clients is unmatched. Over the years, she has built an incredible and dynamic roster, and has played an instrumental role in the growth of JCPR&C.”

Said Kerr: “I love what I do. Working with JCPR&C has only enriched my career and I’m honored and excited to now contribute in this capacity. I look forward to continuing to execute on client initiatives and let the work speak for itself.”

JCPR&C, named Boutique Agency of the Year by PR News in 2021, also reps the Venice Biennale’s Venice VR Expanded at the Venice International Film Festival, the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival Expanded, Vice’s The Short List with Suroosh Alvi, Peabody Awards, French pro-audio company, L-Acoustics, Hovercast, virtual reality studio Within (makers of fitness app Supernatural), Glenn Kaino, Kennedy Yanko and Genevieve Gaignard and others.