Jigsaw’s EVP of Development and Production Stacey Offman to Depart

Jigsaw Productions evp of development and production Stacey Offman is leaving the company after 11 years, Jigsaw said Wednesday.

During her time at The Inventor and Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker producer led by documentarian Alex Gibney, the creative executive headed up the launch of company’s television branch and played a significant role in developing Dirty Money, the Netflix series focused on corporate corruption. She also was a prime mover in the development of the Netflix series Salt Fat Acid Heat, based on the Samin Nosrat book, and Showtime’s U.S.-Saudi Arabia doc Kingdom of Silence and Apple TV’s The Line, about a 2018 war crimes case.

Offman is said to be leaving to pursue new opportunities, although she will remain as an executive producer on select Jigsaw projects and is planning on working with Jigsaw as an independent producer going forward.

“I depart Jigsaw with immense pride and take pleasure in all that I achieved in the past 11 years with Alex and the Jigsaw family,” Offman said in a statement. “I collaborated with extraordinary talent and emerging filmmakers in crafting stories that resonate loudly. I am thrilled for what lies ahead and look forward to the next chapter.”

Offman is currently overseeing a group working on final postproduction on Sue Bird, an upcoming documentary about the eponymous WNBA star from director Sarah Dowland (The Crime of the Century), and is working on a natural history series for Amazon Studios with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“A foundational figure for Jigsaw, Stacey is an extraordinary executive and producer, with a gift for listening to what’s going on and looking ahead,” Gibney said in a statement. “I wish her the best going forward and hope that we will continue to work together in the future.”