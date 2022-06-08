Jim Formanek, Veteran Executive at the Jim Henson Co., Dies at 50

Jim Formanek, who spent the past 15 years as director of consumer products for The Jim Henson Co., died Wednesday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of cancer complications. He was 50.

Formanek joined Henson in 2000 in an administrative position that he termed “assistant president” and went on to lead consumer products development at the home of the Muppets. He worked on products, publishing, collectibles and clothing for such brands as Sid the Science Kid, Dinosaur Train, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

“I make toys and read comic books for a living. Basically, I am Tom Hanks in the movie Big,” he once said.

“We are simply heartbroken at the passing of Jim Formanek,” Henson CEO Lisa Henson said in a statement. “For our fans, Jimmy — a fan himself — shared his deep appreciation for detail and whimsy across all the toys, books, comics and clothing from the last 15 years. And for our company, Jimmy’s legacy also includes his sense of humor, devoted friendship and inspiring commitment to try to be a good person and care for those around him. We send our love and support to Jimmy’s family and his many friends.”

James Patrick Formanek was born on March 28, 1972, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was raised in Webster, Wisconsin, and graduated from the University of Minnesota at Duluth before moving to Los Angeles.

Survivors include his stepmother, Jean; siblings Debbie, Dave and Dennis; brother-in-law Tim; sisters-in-law Robyn and Laura; and nieces and nephews Traci, Bryan, Danielle, Cassidy, Joey, Dan, Sarah and Joshua.

Celebrations honoring his life will be held this summer in Hollywood and Webster. A scholarship that has been established in his memory at Webster High School is accepting donations.