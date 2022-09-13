Paramount Ad Shake-Up: John Halley Promoted, Jo Ann Ross Shifts to Advisory Role

Paramount Global is shaking up its global advertising and partnerships team, with Jo Ann Ross stepping aside as the company’s ad sales chief after 30 years with the company.

Ross will shift to a role as chairman of Paramount advertising, an advisory role where she will “provide her expertise and experience in a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.”

Paramount has named John Halley as its new president of advertising, reporting to CEO Bob Bakish. Halley, who had been executive vp and COO of advertising, will now oversee the company’s global TV and streaming ads business.

“I feel very lucky to have made my career in this business,” Ross said in a memo to staff Tuesday. “It feels like just yesterday that I joined CBS. I look back fondly and take stock of how much has changed since then. I was hired to oversee Olympic sales, a rare and exciting feat for a woman in this business. And over the last three decades, there have been so many developments that have profoundly shaped the industry and also inspired me.”

Ross began her career at CBS in 1992 as vp of Olympics ad sales and continued to rise through the ranks, ultimately becoming the first woman to lead ad sales at a broadcast network. Ross most recently led Paramount’s first in-person upfront in May since the pandemic upended the business. Ross took the stage at Carnegie Hall, where she made the company’s pitch, and participated in a musical sketch featuring the cast of the CBS comedy Ghosts.

“Jo Ann is a true trailblazer in our industry who has left an indelible mark on our business,” added Bakish in a memo. “She was the first woman to serve as sales chief of a broadcast network and her three decades at the helm of the advertising business at CBS, then ViacomCBS and now Paramount Global have made her the longest-tenured sales head in broadcast television.”

Halley, meanwhile, joined Viacom in 2007 and has held various ad sales roles, including overseeing the development and launch of ad products like Vantage and EyeQ, as well as the creation of OpenAP< for which he serves as chairman.

“John is a proven leader and visionary who has driven innovations in Paramount’s advertising business that have set the pace for the entire industry for years,” he added in the memo. “His deep understanding of both the linear and digital businesses, and the underlying forces driving their change, has guided key advancements in our advertising products and empowered us to deliver better outcomes for our clients. Given the rapid pace of evolution in advertising, he is the right person to lead our industry-leading domestic ad sales organization forward as we continue to scale the reach and power of our assets, premiere content and capabilities to best serve our partners.”

You can read the memos from Ross and Bakish, below.

From Jo Ann Ross:

Team,

After 30 amazing years, I am moving to a new advisory role as Chairman of Paramount Advertising. I’m also happy to share that John Halley is succeeding me as President of Paramount Advertising, effective today. A press release announcing the news will go out shortly.

I feel very lucky to have made my career in this business. It feels like just yesterday that I joined CBS. I look back fondly and take stock of how much has changed since then. I was hired to oversee Olympic sales, a rare and exciting feat for a woman in this business. And over the last three decades, there have been so many developments that have profoundly shaped the industry and also inspired me.

I am very proud to be the first woman and longest-tenured broadcast sales leader. And since our merger, I’m truly honored to have led this organization across our expansive broadcast, cable and streaming portfolio of leading entertainment, news and sports brands.

One of my greatest lessons is that embracing change is good, and it’s up to you to make the best of the opportunity. You refresh, you reset, you reevaluate. Through the twists and turns of television’s and advertising’s evolution, we have always risen to the occasion and come out much stronger. How fortunate are we to represent premium content with our massive reach that delivers year after year for our marketers…As I like to say, “they can’t buy around us.”

But even more important, your dedication to our clients and to each other has sustained our growth and established us as trustworthy partners. We all work extremely hard to solve any challenge and meet every need. I truly believe that you are the best and most dynamic team in the business. Together, we have persisted and accomplished more than I could have ever imagined thanks to your talents and passion. And at the end of the day, we always have fun doing it and haven’t lost our sense of humor!

With the team in great shape, it is time for change. I have no doubt that we are set up for even greater success.

John is a valuable partner to me and has been integral to our market-leading position. He is ready to take this team to new heights, and I look forward to our continued collaboration.

You have my deepest appreciation and gratitude for everything that we’ve accomplished as a real family. As usual, we’re ahead of the curve. You keep raising the bar, and I know that we’ll continue to help serve our clients and pull the entire company in the right direction.

The future is ours!

Jo Ann

From Bob Bakish:

Team,

Today we are announcing a leadership transition in our U.S. ad sales team. Jo Ann Ross is being named Chairman of Paramount Advertising, following 30 remarkable years at the company. John Halley, who previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Advertising, will succeed Jo Ann as President, Paramount Advertising, effective immediately. As Chairman, Jo Ann will continue to provide her expertise and experience in a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

Jo Ann sent the note below about this news to the Ad Sales team earlier this morning, and I wanted to share it with you all as well.

Jo Ann is a true trailblazer in our industry who has left an indelible mark on our business. She was the first woman to serve as sales chief of a broadcast network and her three decades at the helm of the advertising business at CBS, then ViacomCBS and now Paramount Global have made her the longest-tenured sales head in broadcast television.

A deeply respected and highly effective leader who has expertly led through monumental change, Jo Ann has mastered her craft at the forefront of the industry’s continued evolution, from seismic market shifts and innovations in media partnerships to the rise of cross-platform solutions. Since the merger, she has been instrumental in unifying our sales organization into a best-in-class team and establishing Paramount as an advertising powerhouse – delivering record numbers and making the company a must-buy and trusted partner for marketers everywhere. Many of us also know her as a dear friend, mentor and motivator who has built a best-in-class team and always created opportunities for new faces. Suffice it to say that she has been a dominant force behind the success of CBS, ViacomCBS and now Paramount Global.

John is a proven leader and visionary who has driven innovations in Paramount’s advertising business that have set the pace for the entire industry for years. His deep understanding of both the linear and digital businesses, and the underlying forces driving their change, has guided key advancements in our advertising products and empowered us to deliver better outcomes for our clients. Given the rapid pace of evolution in advertising, he is the right person to lead our industry-leading domestic ad sales organization forward as we continue to scale the reach and power of our assets, premiere content and capabilities to best serve our partners.

Please join me in thanking Jo Ann for all her continued contributions to Paramount and congratulating John on his new role.

Best,

Bob