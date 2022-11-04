Joe Russo Partnering With NFL Talent Agency to Connect Athletes to Hollywood

As the lines between Hollywood and sports continue to blur, filmmaker Joe Russo has signed on to try and bring those world’s closer together.

Russo is partnering with IHC Sports, a talent agency with a focus on NFL players, to help its clients get a foothold in the content and entertainment business.

Per IHC, Russo “will help IHC athletes navigate the complex world of Hollywood and content production by bringing his knowledge and expertise from the world of storytelling and branding to the world of professional sports.”

Athletes are increasingly supplementing their work on the fields and courts with content and entertainment ventures. Many athletes are social media personalities with big followings, but others are pursuing more formal entertainment deals alongside their primary jobs.

LeBron James, Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton, and Naomi Osaka all have production companies producing scripted and unscripted fare, underscoring the interest in the space.

Russo, who with his brother Anthony Russo worked on films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame and TV series like Arrested Development, is also the founder of the studio AGBO.

The agency says that Russo will provide “expert advice, guidance, and advocacy” to its clients as it relates to interest in the entertainment or content space.

IHC, based in southern California and Cleveland, Ohio (Russo’s home town) has negotiated deals collectively worth over $1 billion, including All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s recent 5 year, $105.5-million-dollar contract with the Green Bay Packers.