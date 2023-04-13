×
 
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Joe Simpson, Former Manager of Daughters Jessica and Ashlee, Tapped by Eris Talent Agency as COO

In the role, Simpson will be based in Los Angeles working alongside Eris owners Tina Randolph Contogenis and Amy Lord Posey to oversee revenue-driving areas including Eris Entertainment. 

Joe Simpson
Joe Simpson Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Joe Simpson — a manager and producer who is perhaps best known for once steering the careers of his famous daughters, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson — has a new gig.

Simpson has joined Eris Talent Agency as chief operating officer, effective immediately. In the Los Angeles-based role, Simpson will partner with Eris owners Tina Randolph Contogenis and Amy Lord Posey and be charged with oversight of the talent agency’s revenue-driving areas, including packaging arm, Eris Entertainment. 

Eris Talent Agency, which also maintains offices in New York, has a client list that includes Maite Perroni, Todd Bridges, Shondrella Avery, Nancy McKeon, John Posey, Cristian de la Fuente, Jesse Posey, Mindy Cohn, Musetta Vander, John Kapelos, Miktzi Kapture, Karen Lynn Gorney and Yuri Lowenthal, among many others.

Related Stories

John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver
TV

Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' to Become Freevee Series Starring John Stamos, Katelyn Tarver

Jessica Simpson
TV

Jessica Simpson Inks Big Multimedia Deal With Amazon

Simpson is a recognizable face who was ubiquitous presence in the aughts as he oversaw the careers of both Jessica and Ashlee. Pop culture aficionados will surely remember him popping up frequently on MTV’s popular unscripted series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica about the lives of Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. He produced or executive produced other projects about the pop star couple as well as The Ashlee Simpson Show.

In addition, Simpson, who also once managed rocker Ryan Cabrera, was credited as a producer on multiple feature films toplined by Jessica Simpson including Blonde Ambition, Employee of the Month and Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous.

Simpson also helped negotiate a partnership with Vince Camuto to set up the infrastructure for the Jessica Simpson Collection, her upstart brand that became a billion-dollar business. The onetime Baptist Minister has also worked as a photographer with Joe Simpson Photography, among other business and creative pursuits. Most recently, he executive produced the E! series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad