John Cena Signs With WME

One day after his agent announced a move to management, John Cena has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Also dropping Friday was the sudden ICM departure of Christina Bazdekis, who represents actor John Turturro and filmmaker Liz Garbus, among others, according to sources. The agent is heading to another agency, but it was not clear which one at press time.

The back-to-back-to-back moves illustrate the swiftly changing landscape of the long-in-the-works acquisition of ICM by CAA, as the deal — still subject to regulatory oversight — enters a new stage.

Cena’s agent for the last 18 years has been Dan Baime, who in turn had been at ICM for the last 25. Yesterday he announced his exit and transition to management, launching Intenta Management. That quickly put Cena in play, despite the agency’s overtures to have the star stay and transition to CAA. A day later, Cena had a new home for the first time in almost two decades.

The performer has gone from WWE superstar to global action star, as well as author and producer. Cena parlayed a leading role in last summer’s The Suicide Squad to a HBO Max spinoff, The Peacemaker, which became a surprise hit. The show was renewed for a second season, and Cena is also exec producing.

Cena recently signed on to star in Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes animated hybrid film, Coyote vs. Acme, and may pop up for Fast X, respiring his role as Vin Diesel’s brother.

He continues to be represented by law firm Johnson Shapiro.