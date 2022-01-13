John Lindley Will Not Seek a Second Term as Cinematographers Guild President

Cinematographer John Lindley will not seek a second term as president of the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600), he announced as the Guild begins accepting nominations for national executive officers and board members.

“It has been my privilege to work for the membership and with my fellow elected leaders and professional staff,” he wrote in a message published in the ICG newsletter. “I believe that the union is strongest when working members participate, and I am confident that the next generation of leaders is ready to step up.”

Lindley was elected ICG president in March 2020 to complete the three-year term of Lewis Rothenberg who resigned the post just slightly more than half a year into his term. Rothenberg was elected to the office after defeating longtime guild president Steven Poster.

In his letter to members, Lindley said he plans to use his remaining six months in the office “to advance the Local initiatives that remain most important to me: Safety, including safety officers on all sets, Mentorship, Rides and Rooms and a Legislative program that is directly linked to the health and safety of our members. I also plan to continue the dialogue with members on all sides of complex issues about how we can encourage fact-based discourse, engage in direct conversations, and then, once choices are made, move forward in unity and recognize and celebrate our progress.”

He added, “With the knowledge that although the work is never done, the last two years have proven that our strength is matched by our will and our tenacity, and we will prevail in our fight for fair wages, safer working conditions, better health and a dignified retirement for all our members.”

Local 600 is the largest of the 13 IATSE Locals that work under the Basic Agreement with AMPTP that was ratified by a narrow margin Nov. 15, with issues including working conditions, wages and the union’s Health and Pension Plan. During the ratification vote, the Agreement was narrowly rejected by Local 600 with a 52 percent “no” vote.

Last Fall, Lindley led the Guild as it mourned the death of Local 600 cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot Oct. 21 on the set of Rust. He was among the speakers at a candlelight vigil held in her memory. Local 600 initiatives included a fundraiser for Hutchins’ family.

The deadline for written nominations for the upcoming Local 600 election is Feb 3, and a nominations meeting is slated for Feb. 6, following a general membership meeting, during which candidates may also be nominated. Voting is scheduled to conclude in May.