John Mayer Signs With CAA

John Mayer, the Grammy Awards-winning songwriter and singer, has signed for representation with CAA in all areas.

The iconic guitar player broke out with the quintuple-Platinum album Room For Squares in 2001, and had three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Heavier Things (2003), Battle Studies (2009) and Born and Raised (2012).

Mayer has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and enjoyed billions of streams to date, while earning seven Grammy trophies, including best song of the year for “Daughters.” His most recent album Sob Rock, released in 2021 and produced by John and Don Was, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard top album sales chart.

The album also earned the best rock video award at the MTV Music Video Awards for “Last Train Home.” In 2019, ABC gave a pilot order to the family drama pilot Heart of Life, based on the song by Mayer.

Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they are related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

In 2015, the band Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. The band has done six tours as a stadium act.

Mayer is managed by Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. His attorney is Reid Hunter.