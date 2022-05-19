Johnny Depp’s Former Agent Details Actor’s Fall From Grace

Johnny Depp’s former agent recounted the demise of the actor’s career and reputation stemming from his issues with alcohol and drugs.

United Talent Agency’s Tracey Jacobs said Depp went from “the biggest star in the world” to a liability that studios would be wary of because of his “unprofessional behavior.”

“His star had dimmed due to it getting harder to get him jobs given the reputation he had acquired due to his lateness and other things,” Jacobs said, adding that “people were talking” about his substance abuse.

Depp had become notorious for regularly showing up late to set and holding up filming, Jacobs testified. At one point, he had to start wearing an earpiece to have his lines fed to him.

The testimony directly contradicts Depp’s position in the defamation trial that an op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post led to him being boycotted by Hollywood. He’s alleged that he was cut from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise shortly after the column, which didn’t name him specifically but correlated with their time together, ran.

On Thursday, Jacobs detailed Depp’s immense popularity before issues, which she attributed to alcohol and drug use, became a dealbreaker for studios.

Depp was paid $25 million upfront with backend compensation for starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, according to Jacobs. She said his deal for Murder on the Orient Express was for “$5 million for four consecutive weeks [of work] plus a great backend, which he has received significant money on subsequently.”

Asked whether Depp has starred in a major film since he was fired in 2016, Jacobs said he was considered for The Invisible Man but that Universal ended up making it “at a much lower budget with a woman.”

“Well, initially crews loved him because he was always so great with [them], but crews don’t love sitting around for hours and hours waiting for the star of the movie to show up,” Jacobs testified. “It also got around town. People talk. It’s a small community. It made people reluctant to use him toward the end.”

After his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise was recast, Depp hasn’t appeared in any major studio films. His most recent movie, Minamata, secured a U.S. theatrical release a year after it was originally scheduled. Director Andrew Levitas complained that MGM, which sold the North American rights to the film, was burying Minamata because of allegations of abuse against Depp.

The jurors were also shown the deposition of Adam Waldman — one of Depp’s lawyers who was thrown off the case after leaking to the press information covered by a protective order — over his role in whether Depp orchestrated a campaign to smear Heard once she publicly alleged that he abused her.

Heard’s lawyers tried to get Waldman to admit to making statements to the press on behalf of Depp claiming that Heard’s claims of abuse were a hoax. He was largely able to evade the questions under attorney-client privilege.

In one statement to The Daily Mail, Waldman claimed that Heard “set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops,” referencing a visit from law enforcement to the couple’s house in which Heard refused to press charges against Depp for domestic abuse. He said in another, “We have reached the beginning of the end of Ms. Heard’s abuse hoax against Johnny Depp.”

Asked whether he had reason to believe Heard was lying, Waldman pointed to witnesses who’ve testified “in various forms at various times that there were no injuries to her face” following an incident in May 2016 in which Depp allegedly threw a phone at Heard’s face and beat her. Depp has argued that Heard faked her injuries, which were used to obtain a domestic violence restraining order.

He continued that videos and photographs provided to him by Marilyn Manson, a close friend of Depp, “demolished her claim” that the actor beat her on Thanksgiving in 2013.

The jurors also heard testimony from Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager. He detailed the collapse of the actor’s finances after his spending had grown “untenable.” This followed testimony from Jacobs, in which she recounted an instance in 2016 of Depp demanding $20 million from UTA, which agency partners Jeremy Zimmer and Jim Berkus refused. UTA subsequently secured him a loan.

Depp sued Mandel and his other former managers in 2017, accusing them of stealing money from him. Joel and Robert Mandel’s The Management Group countersued claiming that Depp spent millions of dollars on multiple homes, wine and private jets, among other expenses.