Atlantic Records’ Joi Brown Joins ICM Partners As Head of Strategic Partnerships

ICM Partners has hired Joi Brown as its new head of strategic partnerships, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Brown, who begins in September, was most recently a 21-year veteran of Atlantic Records, where she served as the svp of marketing and brand partnerships and worked with artists like Cardi B, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Janelle Monáe. In 2016, Brown also founded Culture Creators, an organization that connects new creators with cultural pioneers and spotlights individuals who have helped shaped perspectives on Black culture.

Based in New York, Brown will continue to lead Culture Creators while working with ICM Partners’ clients across all departments to connect them with brands.

“We have followed and admired Joi’s career for many years and are excited on many levels to bring her into the ICM Partners family,” ICM’s Mark Siegel, Adam Schweitzer and Lorrie Bartlett said in a joint statement. “In addition to being a tremendous marketing executive who will add great value to our clients in all departments, with Culture Creators, she has become a magnet in the Black community, to connect aspiring executives with the leaders of our industry. We fully support her efforts and look forward to her leading that organization to new heights.”

Brown added, “The marketing world is alive with possibilities and I can’t wait to dig in and get working for ICM’s tremendous clients.”