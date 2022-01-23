Jon Hamm Feeling a Little Left Out of Apple TV+ in New Ad

Jon Hamm is feeling a bit neglected in a recently released Apple TV+ commercial.

The tongue-in-cheek spot, shared to social media Friday before airing on broadcast TV throughout the weekend, features the Mad Men alum relaxing in his home while scrolling through the streaming platform’s star-studded slate of offerings. In doing so, the actor realizes he’s on the outside looking in as he rattles off the various top-tier performers with Apple TV+ projects, which is a list that does not include himself.

Addressing the camera, Hamm says, “Hey, Apple, did I do something to offend you? I mean, Samuel L. Jackson, Billie Eilish, Tom Holland. Chris Evans? What about Jon Hamm?”

In the ad, Hamm, who has a role in Paramount’s highly anticipated and much-delayed Top Gun: Maverick, attempts to fill the hole in his résumé by leaving a voicemail for Tom Hanks, who worked with the company for 2020’s Greyhound and 2021’s Finch.

As for the other thespians’ Apple TV+ involvement, Jackson starred in 2020 film The Banker and has series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on the way, Holland appeared in Cherry and will soon be seen in The Crowded Room, Eilish is the focus of documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry and Evans toplined the Emmy-nominated Defending Jacob.