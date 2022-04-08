Jon Steinlauf to Lead Ad Sales for Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to outline its top executive ranks ahead of its expected merger.

On Friday the company said that Jon Steinlauf will oversee advertising sales for the combined company. Steinauf will report to Bruce Campbell, future chief revenue and strategy officer for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Steinlauf, like Campbell, is a Discovery veteran, having led ad sales for the company since 2018 when it acquired Scripps Networks. Before joining Discovery in that deal, Steinlauf was the president of ad sales for Scripps Networks.

But it will also be something of a homecoming for STeinlauf, he previously worked as vp of ad sales at Turner’s TBS and TNT for most of the 1990s. He will oversee those networks, as well as the rest of the combined WB Discovery ad portfolio, once th merger is completed.

“I am honored to be leading what I believe will be the most talented ad sales organization in the industry,” said Steinlauf in a statement. “Warner Bros. Discovery will offer advertisers the most complementary portfolio of brands – spanning news, sports, entertainment, scripted, unscripted and family-focused programming. Together, we will introduce unparalleled ad-supported streaming opportunities to our clients. I’ve spent the last 30 years of my career at Turner, Scripps and Discovery and have the utmost respect for the Warner brands. It is incredible to me that everything will come full circle at Warner Bros. Discovery.”

“Jon is an industry pioneer, a brilliant thinker and an excellent leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join the Warner Bros. Discovery leadership team,” Campbell added. “I look forward to partnering with him and the entire organization as we bring together two world-class sales organizations to create a complete and differentiated offering for our advertisers.”