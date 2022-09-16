Jonathan Majors, Lisa Taback Among Gotham Film & Media Institute New Board Members (Exclusive)

The Gotham Film & Media Institute has added four high-profile figures to its board of directors, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

The group behind the Gotham Awards has added actors Jonathan Majors and Stephanie March, entertainment marketing and PR executive Lisa Taback and entrepreneur and women’s advocate Dee Poku to its board.

The new additions join existing board members Nancy Abraham, Anthony Bregman, Jeb Brody, Gerry Byrne, Alina Cho, Dan Crown, Mark D’Arcy (director emeritus), Amy Emmerich, Philipp Engelhorn, Kai Falkenberg, James Janowitz, Franklin Leonard, Soledad O’Brien, Hanna Rodriguez-Farrar, John Schmidt, Teddy Schwarzman, Drew Wilson and Celia Winchester.

“We are thrilled that these four brilliant media and entertainment veterans are bringing their unique perspectives and expertise to The Gotham’s board,” Gotham executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement. “As we find new and innovative ways to advance our mission and expand our impact, we know that Jonathan, Stephanie, Dee, and Lisa will be invaluable voices on our board.”

Majors is known for his roles in The Harder They Fall, which received the Gotham Awards’ ensemble tribute honor last year; Lovecraft Country; Da 5 Bloods and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. His upcoming movies include Devotion, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and Creed III.

March is known for her role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and her other credits include appearances on 30 Rock, Happy Endings, Rescue Me, Grey’s Anatomy and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Poku is the founder of The WIE Suite, a private membership community and peer learning platform for women leaders, creators and innovators. Her Black Women Raise initiative works to help black female founders grow capital, scale up and create pathways for women behind them. She previously held senior marketing roles at Paramount and Focus Features.

Taback is known for Oscar campaigns for titles like The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Roma, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, My Octopus Teacher, Marriage Story, American Factory, La La Land, Moonlight, Spotlight, The King’s Speech, Lady Bird, Chicago and Shakespeare in Love. She also led Emmy campaigns for The Crown, Squid Game, Ozark, Stranger Things and This Is Us.