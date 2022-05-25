Jordan Firstman Signs With WME, IMG Models (Exclusive)

Writer, director and actor Jordan Firstman has signed with IMG Models and WME, having come to the Hollywood talent agency from rival ICM.

WME will build Firstman’s business across film, TV and all ancillary revenue streams, while IMG Models will focus on his work in fashion, whether through strategic editorial opportunities or nabbing global fashion, beauty and lifestyle endorsements.

Firstman, also a comedian, was chosen by The Hollywood Reporter as one of its “Breakout Stars of 2020.” That was as Firstman decided to pivot during the industry’s pandemic lockdown to producing popular impressions for Instagram.

Back on the big and small screen, Firstman recently wrapped production on a film with director Sebastian Silva. Additionally, he appears in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Ms. Marvel and the Netflix comedy You People, alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

His TV credits include HBO Max’s Search Party, The Other Two and Netflix’s Big Mouth, where he served as both a voice actor and consulting producer. Firstman also directed multiple episodes of the Peabody-nominated Sundance TV series This Close.

On the brand partnerships side, Firstman wrote and starred in a Versace short film for Vogue, appeared in Thom Browne’s Spring 2021 collection’s short film and show and starred in ads for both Bumble and Spotify.

Firstman continues to be represented by All My Friends Inc. and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.