Joseph David-Jones Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Joseph David-Jones, who stars as lead Jharrel Mateo in CW’s 4400 series reboot, has signed with APA.

The 4400 sci-fi series originally ran on USA from 2004 to 2007 and, as with the original, the new series explores what happens when 4,400 people who went missing over the past 60 years return all at once.

David-Jones’s TV credits include playing Connor Hawke on CW’s Arrow, co-starring as Clayton Carter on CMT’s Nashville, and guest-starring on Amazon’s Hysteria, Intelligence on CBS, and Fox’s America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back.

On the film side, David-Jones co-starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, the 1967 Detroit riots docudrama that focuses on a specific incident of police violence against a group of black men at a hotel, appeared opposite Shailene Woodley in The Divergent Series: Allegiant, and Roman J. Israel, Esq., where he starred alongside Denzel Washington.

David-Jones is also repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Ginsberg Daniels Kallis LLP.