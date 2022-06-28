Josh Gad Signs With CAA

Josh Gad, the star of stage and screen who is perhaps best known for voiding Olaf in Disney’s Frozen movies, has signed with CAA.

He was previously at WME.

Gad’s voicing of the snowman in Frozen made his chords famous the world over and won him a Grammy. He also earned a Tony Award nomination as part of the original Broadway cast of musical The Book of Mormon, and stole scenes as LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

He currently stars in both Armando Iannucci’s HBO series Avenue 5 and the Apple TV+ animated series, Central Park, which he co-created with Loren Bouchard.

He also stars in the Peacock series Wolf Like Me, opposite Isla Fisher, which has been renewed for a second season and begins production in July.

Among other notable credits are a turn in the all-star Murder on the Orient Express and FX’s The Comedians, opposite Billy Crystal in which he played a fictionalized version of himself.

Gad garnered a new level of renown when, in the early days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, he hosted several cast reunions that became social media events as well as charity fundraisers. Creating Reunited Apart, he brought back actors and filmmakers from beloved movies such as Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings.

The actor continues to be repped by attorney Johnson Shapiro and Sugar23.