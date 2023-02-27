Journalist Cerise Castle Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Investigative journalist Cerise Castle has signed with CAA.

Based in Los Angeles, the writer specializes in arts and culture, civil rights, crime, and human interest stories. Castle published the 15-part podcast series A Tradition of Violence, which uncovered deputy gangs operating inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, for Knock LA, a nonprofit journalism site.

Her LA deputy gang expose that included extensive use of court documents won the 2023 American Mosaic Journalism Prize for excellence in long-form journalism — the largest dollar prize given annually for journalism in the U.S. — after earlier nabbing the Courage in Journalism award and the American Journalism Online award for best use of public records.

Castle has also produced podcast series for Audible, iHeartMedia, and Wondery, and has made appearances on podcasts that include Pod Damn America¸ Sorry to Podcast This, Bad With Money, Ethnically Ambiguous and Yo, Is This Racist?

The journalist produced and hosted segments for the Emmy-award winning nightly news program, VICE News Tonight, NPR, and the nationally syndicated radio program Marketplace. Her reporting and commentary have been featured in The Daily Beast, The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles magazine and MTV.

In 2022, Castle was awarded the International Women in Media Foundation’s Courage Award. She continues to be represented by Grace Kallis at Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis, LLP.