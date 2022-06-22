Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Gets New CEO, Fresh Financing

Jude Law’s banner Riff Raff Entertainment has hired former media attorney and film and TV investor Stephen Fuss as CEO, while also receiving a multi-million dollar capital injection from private equity firm Calculus Capital.

The new investment will allow Riff Raff to do more new hires, acquire premium IP and attach top screenwriters for projects, the company said on Wednesday. The deal follows Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic Pictures signing a first-look deal for film and TV with the Jude Law- and Ben Jackson-run banner.

In 2018, Fuss set up StargrovePictures as a new venture capital fund for the UK creative industries. As a media attorney, Fuss advised Warner Bros., HBO and Sony Pictures, among others. And he oversaw over $750 million invested in film and TV projects, including major studio pics like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Descendants, The Maze Runner and Brooklyn.

“I am so excited to be CEO of Riff Raff Entertainment and join the magnetic, incredibly talented team with Jude and Ben at the helm. With the objective for the company as both a creator of premium prestige film and TV content and an incubator of exciting new writing and directing talent, it’s an incredible opportunity for me to attract premium IP and continue to secure exciting talent on projects” Fuss said in a statement.

Law’s banner has credits that include True Things, the Kenneth Branagh-directed thriller Sleuth and Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, starring Law, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“We are thrilled by the support from Calculus and excited to welcome Stephen to Riff Raff as CEO, who joins with a wealth of knowledge and tenacity. With many projects in various stages of development across film and television, we look forward to continue to break the mould in the space of entertainment with exciting new talent and captivating stories,” added Law and Jackson in their own statement.

The latest investment deal for Riff Raff was arranged by CAA Media Finance.