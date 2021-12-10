U.K. Court Opens Door for Julian Assange Extradition to U.S., Overturning Earlier Ruling

The U.S. government has won a ruling on its appeal in the legal battle over the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

A British appellate court opened the door for Assange to be extradited by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to be extradited withstand the American criminal justice system. “The court allows the appeal,” a judge said.

Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said he would appeal Friday’s decision though. “We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment,” she said. “How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the very country which plotted to kill him?”

In October, U.S. authorities launched a new battle to make Assange face American justice, telling British judges that if they agree to extradite the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges, he could serve any U.S. prison sentence he receives in his native Australia.

In January, a lower U.K. court refused a U.S. request to extradite Assange over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago. Back then, district Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange, who has spent years in hiding and in British prisons as he fights extradition, was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

Appealing against that decision at the High Court in London, an attorney for the U.S. government denied that Assange’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the U.S. judicial system. Lawyer James Lewis said Assange “has no history of serious and enduring mental illness” and does not meet the threshold of being so ill that he cannot resist harming himself.