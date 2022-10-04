Julie Pandeya Named COO, CFO of Mercury Filmworks (Exclusive)

Julie Pandeya has been tapped as chief financial officer and chief operating officer for animation producer Mercury Films.

Pandeya will oversee Mercury Filmworks’ finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations. She takes over the newly-created dual leadership role after serving as both CFO and COO of Shoebox Audiometry, and before that she held executive positions at IBM, including global GBS transformation leader.

Pandeya began her career at Ernst & Young in accounting and tax. Her announcement in joining Mercury Filmworks was made by Clint Eland, studio founder and CEO.

As an animation producer, the Ottawa-based studio does fee-based service work Disney, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, 20th Century Studios, Sony, Warner Bros. and Mattel. Its credits include the Emmy-winning Rapunzels’ Tangled Adventure and Jake & the Neverland Pirates, and the Emmy-nominated The Lion Guard and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

Mercury Filmworks, which also runs the live action producer Sungate Films, has in development projects like Tales of the Underwear Dragon, based on Scott Rothman’s picture book Attack of the Underwear Dragon; and Hello, My Name is Octicorn, based on the book by Justin Lowe and Kevin Diller.

“It is an extremely exciting time of evolution and growth at Mercury Filmworks, and I look forward to working with Clint to execute on his visions for the studio and to work with the division heads to continue the momentum of providing world class animation production services to our partners, as well as creating our own unique original IP,” Pandeya said in a statement.