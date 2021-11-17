Justin Long Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Justin Long has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

A fast-rising movie player in the 2000s, Long made his debut with a scene-stealing role in Galaxy Quest and then starring in the horror hit Jeepers Creepers. He went on to appear in movies that showcased his versatility, working in comedy, horror and action.

Among the titles on his lengthy resume are Dodgeball, Drag Me to Hell, Live Free or Die Hard, He’s Just Not That Into You, Accepted, Idiocracy, Tusk and Waiting, working with Ben Stiller, Sam Raimi, Kevin Smith, Mike Judge, Robert Redford and Sam Esmail.

He also became known for the wildly successful, and at one point ubiquitous, “Get a Mac” Apple computer campaign, as well as for voicing Alvin in the hit Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise.

The actor, who is coming from UTA, more recently appeared in Bill Burr’s F Is for Family and this year voiced Roboto in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series, showrun by Smith. Long made his directorial debut with the 2021 comedy Lady of the Manor.

Long’s signing continues APA’s streak of building its talent roster with established artists to whom it can bring new energy. In the last year or so, the agency has attracted Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Famke Janssen and Melissa Leo, among other bold-faced names.