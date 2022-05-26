Justin Timberlake Sells Song Catalog to Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired the song catalogue of Justin Timberlake.

Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed. Hipgnosis, the Notting Hill, London-based company founded in 2018 by former music manager Merck Mercuriadis, called Timberlake “the iconic American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor who is one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years and named by Billboard as the best performing male solo artist in Top 40/Contemporary Hit Radio history.”

Hipgnosis said Friday that it has bought 100 percent “of all of Justin Timberlake’s copyright, ownership and financial interests of the writer and publisher’s share of public performance income, and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake.” Also included in the sale are “the worldwide administration rights to the compositions, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music’s administration rights, which expire in 2025.”

“I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling,” Timberlake said. “I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Hipgnosis has been buying music publishing catalogs or stakes in them, which has been an area of much deal-making in the music space. The firm’s activity has included transactions for a 50 percent stake in Neil Young’s catalog, as well as hits performed by Rihanna and Shakira, among others.

Said Hipgnosis CEO Mercuriadis: “Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years, but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time. His hit songs including ‘Cry Me A River,’ ‘Rock Your Body,’ ‘SexyBack,’ ‘My Love,’ ‘What Goes Around . . . Comes Around,’ ‘Suit & Tie,’ ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ are amongst the most iconic of the period. Putting this deal together has been a complete labor of love.”

Timberlake’s worldwide music sales are currently in excess of 150 million, including 88 million as a solo artist and 70 million with NSYNC, Hipgnosis said. The acquisition was made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by private equity firm Blackstone.

Timberlake is represented by managers Rick Yorn, Josh Dembling at LBI Entertainment and Johnny Wright at Wright Entertainment Group, as well as lawyers David Lande and Mitch Tenzer at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.