Kalen Allen Signs With WME (Exclusive)



Kalen Allen, who was discovered as a digital creator by Ellen DeGeneres, has signed with WME.

The actor, producer, singer-songwriter and TV personality broke out when a viral Kalen Reacts food video caught DeGeneres’ eye and landed Allen a guest appearance on The Ellen Show. That turned into a deal for Allen as a guest contributor for the show and its digital platforms.

Allen won a 2020 Webby Award for his weekly digital series OMKalen and he was nominated for Best YouTube Comedian at the 2019 Shorty Awards. He has also appeared on Amazon Prime’s With Love and HBO Max’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

And Allen has been a judge on Food Network’s Cakealikes and Supermarket Stakeout, and he hosted Buddy vs Duff. He made his feature acting debut in Seth Rogen’s 2020 An American Pickle pic for HBO Max, and his music debut came with his holiday album For Christmas Sake!

Allen supports nonprofits such as The Point Foundation, The Trevor Project, GLSEN, GLAAD, and Better Brothers LA. He is a graduate of Temple University and is currently enrolled in the masters in journalism program at NYU.

Allen continues to be represented by 3 Arts and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.