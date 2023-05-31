Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Signs With CAA for Off-Field Representation (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce is making moves in Hollywood.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and two-time Super Bowl champion has signed with CAA for representation off the field. News of his new agency comes on the heels of a well-received turn as host of Saturday Night Live in March, a showing that made him the 34th athlete to front the NBC sketch comedy series. In a post-show Instagram post, Kelce called the outing “surreal.”

As a Chiefs tight end, Kelce has taken home two Super Bowl rings, been named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl team eight times and is a four-time 1st All-Pro Team player. He’s the rare breed of football star, who has flexed his talents on the gridiron while also making time for high-profile entertainment pursuits in the off-season.

Kelce has been seen in hosting gigs on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD and regularly co-hosts the podcast New Heights with brother (and fellow NFL star) Jason Kelce. The series has ranked among the top five sports podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify since its launch in 2022. He’s been named one of Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50, and in 2021, he launched a clothing brand called Tru Kolors. The brand partnered with the Chiefs to release official NFL merchandise for the 2022 playoffs and was the first-ever NFL athlete-local club collaboration in league history.

Kelce hosted the inaugural Kelce Jams in Kansas City in April, an all-day music festival with some of his favorite acts including Machine Gun Kelley, Rick Ross and TECH N9Ne. “I talk a lot about fighting for your right to party. I’ve been saying that for a while now. I think this is the perfect time,” Kelce told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to be able to give something to Kansas City because of how much they support us and on top of that just throw a banger for the 2022 season.”

Philanthropy is another focus of Kelce’s career. In 2015, he launched 87 & Running, a foundation to empower underserved youth by providing resources and support to their communities by working in partnership with educators to cultivate local experts in education, business, athletics, STEM and the arts.

Kelce is also repped by A&A Management Group, Michael Simon at VMG Sports and Full Scope PR.