Kanye “Ye” West to Buy Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

Parlement Technologies, parent of Parler, the Conservative social media platform, says Kanye “Ye” West has agreed to buy the company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the parent company in a statement insisted “the proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

West’s proposed deal to take over Parler was welcomed by CEO George Farmer, husband of Conservative pundit Candace Owens. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals,” Farmer said in a statement.

Under the tentative agreement in principle, the parties “intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement” and expect to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The proposed transaction will include Parlement continuing to offer “use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.” West agreeing to buy Parler follows rival social media platform Twitter taking down one of his tweets, criticized as anti-Semitic, for violating its rules, while similarly restricted West’s Instagram account for violating the platform’s policies. West had shared text messages between himself and fellow rapper P. Diddy, in which West said he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

West, who only returned to after a lengthy hiatus, in his own statement reiterated the need for a social media platform that did not restrict Conservative opinions. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West argued.